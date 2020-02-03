Christine Lampard enjoyed some precious time with her family at the weekend, as she celebrated her 41st birthday. The TV presenter took to Instagram to share some snapshots with her fans, giving an insight into how she spent her special day. Christine posted three images, the first showing her smiling while holding a gold and pink 'Happy Birthday' balloon. The second picture showed the presenter on a country walk with her family, with the star sweetly holding hands with her daughter Patricia, who is sat in her buggy. The final photo showed Christine and her husband Frank Lampard at home on the sofa together, with Christine wearing a red American football helmet, wearing a string of American flags around her neck, and clutching an American football. "Thank you so much for the birthday wishes," she captioned the pictures. "It started with country walks with the family and is ending with a #superbowl session. What a day."

Christine Lampard shared some snapshots from her birthday

Christine was inundated with birthday messages from her fans and famous friends. "Happy birthday! Xxx," wrote Alex Jones, while Holly Willoughby wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful." Jamie Redknapp also sent his best wishes: "Happy birthday Christine!" "Awww happy birthday beautiful," wrote Christine's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha, with Andrea McLean adding: "Hope you had a great day!"

Christine and Frank have been married since December 2015, and in September 2018 welcomed their daughter, Patricia Charlotte Lampard. During an appearance on Lorraine last year, Christine opened up about her little girl, and described Frank as a "very good hands-on dad". She joked: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great. He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her."

Christine and Frank settled down to watch the Super Bowl

Frank also has two daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with his former fiancée Elen Rivas. When asked about the sibling relationship between the two girls and baby Patricia, Christine gushed: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."