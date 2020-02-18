Ashley Roberts fights back tears as she makes reference to father's death - watch video

Ashley Roberts broke down in tears as she spoke about her dear friend Caroline Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 on Saturday. Appearing on her Heart Radio show on Monday, the 38-year-old revealed the news hit her hard – especially since it came almost two years after she lost her own father to suicide. "This is a tough one to do," she told her radio listeners. "It's been a tough few days following the news of, sorry, Caroline Flack."

WATCH: A tearful Ashley Roberts pays tribute to Caroline Flack

"For those of us who knew her this has been very surreal," she continued, whilst holding back the tears. "It's hard to think anything good can come of this, but if anything it puts the spotlight back on how we treat each other." Recalling her dad's death, Ashley continued: "Having survived this first hand with my family, I can't imagine what her family are going through at this time. Just be kind to each other, our hearts and prayers go out to her. We love you Caroline."

MORE: Strictly's Alex Scott reveals she goes to therapy after reaching low point last year

Caroline Flack took part in Strictly back in 2014

Following the show, Ashley shared Caroline's 'Be Kind' quote as she paid tribute to her fellow Strictly Come Dancing star. "It's taken me a few days to wrap my head and heart around what’s happened," she wrote. "And I still don’t have the right words. May you Rest In Peace sweet Caroline. I can hear your infectious laugh and imagine you dancing. My prayers and heart goes out to her family and loved ones. I deeply understand your loss. May her message be heard. In a world where you can be anything, #bekind."

WATCH: Phillip Schofield breaks down in tears during tribute to Caroline Flack

Ashley and Caroline became firm friends throughout the years; they grew closer after the American singer appeared on Strictly in 2018, where she was partnered with Pasha Kovalev, who had won the show with Caroline back in 2014.

Social media is a brilliant way to connect people and create communities, but it also has a dark side. Join HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign to promote positivity on social media. A kind ethos underpins everything we do at HELLO! and we urge our community to think twice before you post. Find out more about the #HelloToKindness campaign.