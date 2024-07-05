Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa lead celebrity arrivals on Day 5 of Wimbledon

The Pimms is at the ready, the afternoon teas have been prepared and whilst the rain has made another appearance, it hasn't stopped a long list of stars stepping out for day five of Wimbledon.

So far the likes of Carole and Michael Middleton, Lauren Silverman, and former Prime Minister Theresa May have made their way to SW19 to watch the tennis greats compete.

On today's celebrity line-up are: Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa, Kelly Brook and Mollie King.

Keep scrolling to see a full list of star faces spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on day five…

1/ 4 © getty Dustin and Lista Hoffman Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa were pictured at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday. Lisa looked gorgeous in a burnt orange suit whilst Dustin looked smart wearing a grey suit.

2/ 4 © Zac Goodwin - PA Images,getty Kelly Brook Radio star and former model Kelly brought a touch of glamour to SW19 in a gorgeous blue floral tea dress. Holding an umbrella she beamed for the camera and wore her long brown locks perfectly blowdried.

3/ 4 © Karwai Tang,Getty Mollie King and Stuart Broad Mollie King looked gorgeous in a brown polka-dot gown for a day of tennis. She stepped out alongside her fiancé Stuart Broad.

4/ 4 © Jordan Pettitt - PA Images,getty Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Gurdon Musical theatre composer Andrew was captured with his arm around his wife Madeleine on day five of Wimbledon.