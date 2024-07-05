Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa lead celebrity arrivals on Day 5 of Wimbledon
Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa at Wimbledon day five © Getty

See which stars have stepped out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
12 minutes ago
The Pimms is at the ready, the afternoon teas have been prepared and whilst the rain has made another appearance, it hasn't stopped a long list of stars stepping out for day five of Wimbledon. 

So far the likes of Carole and Michael Middleton, Lauren Silverman, and former Prime Minister Theresa May have made their way to SW19 to watch the tennis greats compete.

On today's celebrity line-up are: Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa, Kelly Brook and Mollie King.

Keep scrolling to see a full list of star faces spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on day five…

1/4

Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa at Wimbledon Day five© getty

Dustin and Lista Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa were pictured at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday. Lisa looked gorgeous in a burnt orange suit whilst Dustin looked smart wearing a grey suit.

2/4

Kelly Brook with a Barclays umbrella at the Rosewater Pavilion as she arrives on day five of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. © Zac Goodwin - PA Images,getty

Kelly Brook

Radio star and former model Kelly brought a touch of glamour to SW19 in a gorgeous blue floral tea dress. Holding an umbrella she beamed for the camera and wore her long brown locks perfectly blowdried.

3/4

Stuart Broad and Mollie King attend day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis© Karwai Tang,Getty

Mollie King and Stuart Broad

Mollie King looked gorgeous in a brown polka-dot gown for a day of tennis. She stepped out alongside her fiancé Stuart Broad.

4/4

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Gurdon arrive on day five of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, © Jordan Pettitt - PA Images,getty

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Gurdon

Musical theatre composer Andrew was captured with his arm around his wife Madeleine on day five of Wimbledon.

Ons Jabeur's tennis career in numbers

Meet tennis player Ons Jabeur 

Date of Birth: 28 August 1994

Place of Birth: Ksar Hellal, Tunisia

Nationality: Tunisian

Profession: Professional Tennis Player

Highest Singles Ranking: No. 2 (achieved on June 2022) Grand Slam Singles 

Performances: Australian Open: Quarterfinalist (2020) French Open: Quarterfinalist (2020 )Wimbledon: Runner-up (2022, 2023) US Open: Runner-up (2022) 

Notable Achievements: First Arab Woman: To win a WTA title (Birmingham Classic, 2021)To reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam (Australian Open, 2020)To reach the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open

Background and Personal Life: Started playing tennis at the age of three. Trained at the Lycée Sportif d'El Menzah, a national sports high school in Tunisia. Fluent in Arabic, French, and English. Married to Karim Kamoun, a former fencer who also serves as her fitness coach.

