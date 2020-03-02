Simon Cowell is a doting dad to six-year-old son Eric, and the X Factor judge's mini-me has made quite the impression on the music mogul's co-stars! Todrick Hall, who competed in American Idol in 2009, has opened up about how the little boy has completely changed Simon's life. Talking to Metro, The Greatest Dancer star said: "Honestly, having a child has made him a completely different person. It's been really, really cool to see the human version of Simon, to see him be so sweet and to see how much he's changed." Now that Todrik is working on the BBC One dance show, which Simon produces, he is working with him once more.

Simon Cowell is a changed person since becoming a dad to Eric

The American Idol judge shares Eric with partner Lauren Silverman, and the family split their time between the UK and the United States. Most recently, it was announced that Eric had already landed his first job with his famous dad. The pair have teamed up with Hachette Children's Group to launch their own children's entertainment series, Wishfits. The exciting news was announced in February, and will see the father-son duo launch a total of seven picture-led children's books, with the first three set to be published at the beginning of 2021.

Simon with his family on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Wishfit was inspired by Eric's impressive imagination, with Simon explaining that the pair often talk about the most unlikely animals they would have as pets each evening, which led to the characters in their new franchise. Eric has been very excited about bringing all their imagined characters to life. All the characters are hybrids of existing animals, and profits will go to two children's charities, Shooting Star Children's Hospices and Together For Short Lives.

Simon has made no secret of the fact he would like his son to take over his business empire one day. In 2018, Simon appeared on Lorraine, where he spoke about the then four-year-old. He told host Lorraine Kelly: "I look at things through his eyes now, I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the show [BGT], so he comes down to the shows with me, because I'm sort of training him up... I'd love him to take over." The music mogul also told The Sun: "He has to take over for me. I've put him in training. He's down at the shows, he has earplugs in. I would absolutely love it if he could do what I do."

