Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a happy blended family, something they have become renowned for. The celebrity couple both have two children from previous relationships, and everyone gets on incredibly well. And while some children aren't too sure about new people in their lives when they first meet, that wasn't the case for Max and Emme, 12, as J-Lo has revealed they got on with Alex from the get-go. During her appearance at Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour on Saturday, the star discussed easing her children into her relationship with Alex. When she asked them whether they liked him, they were enthusiastic. "It was like no, they really, they really liked him," she said.

VIDEO: Max and Emme's 12th birthday party

Jennifer Lopez revealed her twins got on with Alex Rodriguez straight away

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker then recalled how her son Max had said something during the early days of her dating Alex that made her even more confident that their families would perfectly blend. "Max even said something, I remember this conversation with him, even though it's like three years ago now. He said something like: 'Alex is the only one who doesn't ever get mad at me.'" Jennifer explained that Max is the one who always gets into trouble at home because he has so much energy, and is constantly running into things.

MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals surprising backstory behind North's rap debut

J-Lo's son Max had the sweetest thing to say about his stepfather

The star continued: "Like he [Alex] had so much patience with him because he's like, he's all over the place and he's the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy. But he will knock this over in a second. You know what I mean? All you hear through the house is 'Max!' all the time. And Alex has this amazing patience with him." While Alex has a great relationship with the twins, Jennifer is also close with the athlete's two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, from his relationship with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

READ: Renee Zellweger latest celebrity to be affected by coronavirus - details

The Let's Get Loud singer previously admitted that she had received a lovely letter from her oldest stepdaughter, saying that she was happy to be her stepdaughter. In an interview with TODAY, the star recalled: "I got the most beautiful card from Alex's daughter, Tashi. And she told me it's an honour to be your stepdaughter. Again, I start crying. I just feel so blessed to have all the dynamics that are going on with my life right now. You know, and first starting with, you know, creating a family that I've always wanted."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.