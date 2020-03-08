Eamonn Holmes reveals the special reason he's spending Sunday apart from wife Ruth Langsford The This Morning presenters have been married since 2010

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes shared a new photo to Instagram on Sunday afternoon which showed why he was spending the day apart from his wife, Ruth Langsford. The This Morning co-hosts love spending time with each other at their beautiful home in Surrey, but Eamonn had a special reason for being away this weekend – his beloved Manchester United were playing rivals Manchester City at home, and he couldn't stay away!

The former GMTV star posted a snap taken outside the football ground, which showed crowds of people filing in. He captioned the picture: "Only place to be - Old Trafford. #UnitedvCity #mufc." His team won 2-0, so he'll no doubt have been delighted that he made the journey up north. His followers were just as excited as the star, commenting: "Definitely! Come on Man U!!" "What a game," and: "What a result and WHAT A GOAL to win the derby."

Eamonn spent Sunday afternoon watching his beloved Manchester team

Eamonn's wife, meanwhile, shared videos to her Instagram Stories showing that she was perfectly happy having a cosy Sunday at home, with her mum Joan and rescue dog Maggie. Ruth and her mum often spend Sunday together and enjoy making a traditional roast dinner – but not before a crossword and some biscuits on the sofa! Ruth and Eamonn married in 2010 after dating for many years. They share a son, Jack, who turned 18 last month.

Ruth revealed on a recent episode of Loose Women that Jack was unimpressed that Eamonn had embarrassed him on his birthday by posting a photo of the pair together alongside a tribute in honour of the occasion. The 59-year-old admitted: "Jack was a bit like, 'Dad, you didn't even ask me if you could post that!'" Ruth added: "Not only does he have one parent on the television but he has two parents on the television, and as a teenager, you can be so easily embarrassed by your parents."

