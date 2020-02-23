Sarah Jessica Parker says she's devastated after revealing bad news to her fans

Sarah Jessica Parker was heartbroken on Saturday after she was told by the doctor that she was too ill to perform on stage. The Sex and the City actress has been in Boston over the past few weeks along with her husband Matthew Broderick, as their show Plaza Suite has been showing at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in the city. Sarah shared a video on Instagram where she apologised to those who had bought a ticket for the show. The star panned in on her cup of tea from her bedside, and said behind the camera: "I just wanted to say to let everybody in Boston how sorry I am not to be doing the show tonight. My husband and I have been slammed like so many people in this country, he got really sick first and tried to do the show last night and couldn't, I couldn't do it tonight. The doctor said I couldn't. It's breaking my heart not to be there. To miss one, two shows is beyond devastating. Our time here in Boston has been so special. The gorgeous theatre, with the most loving audiences. I am trying to rally for tomorrow."

Alongside the footage, Sarah wrote: "I wish I could better convey my sorrow. My husband and I are heartbroken to think we caused any inconvenience or disappointment. I would do anything to be able to stand up, get to the gorgeous @emersoncolonial and join my husband on stage for what has been one of the greatest experiences of our lives. Devastated and missing terribly being in the warm embrace of the wonderful Boston audiences and doing @plazasuitebway which I love. Hoping to rally. With sincere apologies and so much love. X, SJ."

Sarah's fans were quick to reassure the star that she hadn't let them down, and encouraged her to rest. "Everyone knows you have worked yourself sick, rest, rest, rest," one wrote, while another commented: "You've always been the consummate professional. Everyone can feel your beautiful authenticity. Don't worry about anything but follow doctor's orders. Wishing you a speedy recovery!" A third added: "Feel better! Your sincerity is so clear no one could possibly be upset with you. sickness happens, your health is number one."

Sarah is starring alongside husband Matthew Broderick in Plaza Suite

The star will now have plenty of time to rest ahead of her next theatre run, as Plaza Suite was performed for the final time on Saturday, before its planned Broadway run in March. Sarah shared a group photo of herself and Matthew with their co-stars on Saturday following their final show, and wrote: "Thank you Boston. Thank you @emersoncolonial for your hospitality and your divine audiences who welcomed us and filled us with encouragement and much joy. Thank you to the crew backstage who we will miss, the ushers who always offered smiles and kindness and to our local Boston wardrobe and hair team. Thank you friends and family who took trains, planes and automobiles to join our audiences. We are forever grateful. @plazasuitebway Onward to NYC. Goodnight. X,SJ."

