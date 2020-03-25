Victoria Beckham has been keeping her millions of followers updated with her self-isolation routine amid the current coronavirus pandemic, but on Tuesday, the designer's attention fell on the Beckhams' beloved family pet Fig, who is feeling "unsettled" in these strange times. Sharing a fresh-faced selfie cuddled up to spaniel Fig, the former Spice Girl wrote: "Even our pets feel unsettled. Let's take the time to show them love too. We love you Fig. What are you doing to make your pets feel loved?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham gives a tour of her childhood bedroom

Needless to say, many of the mother-of-four's fans were quick to share their own anecdotes. One follower replied: "Mine's unsettled having to share the house with us," while another added: "Yes my doggy is so unsettled."

MORE: Victoria Beckham self-isolates in the most glamorous silk pyjamas

Victoria shared the post on Instagram

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares funny throwback photo as she starts home-schooling

This week, Victoria revealed that she had started home-schooling her children. Taking once again to Instagram, the Wannabe singer shared an incredible throwback to her Spice Girl days: a photo of herself posing in front of a clunky computer! Alongside the snap, Victoria wrote: "For as long as this is our new normal we will make it positive x (All technology accepted!!!!!) xxxx VB."

Both Victoria and her husband David have urged their followers to stay at home and self-isolate in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. "Everything feels strange and uncertain with COVID-19," Victoria wrote. "My thoughts have been with you all – my community and your loved ones."

"I hope everyone is keeping safe and protecting themselves x," she continued "We are continuing to learn from experts and navigating a new way of communicating and supporting each other through this time."

Importantly, Victoria then turned her attention to the NHS staff, writing: "Most of all, I am thinking about the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world. We cannot thank them enough. The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming and we must continue to be kind and resilient. Xxxx VB."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.