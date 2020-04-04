Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans "spread some love" by performing a romantic duet to celebrate the former rugby star's 35th birthday on Thursday. The Pussycat Dolls singer uploaded the clip of them singing Shania Twain's You're Still The One on Friday, revealing it was Thom's idea to perform together. In the video, the couple lovingly gaze into each other's eyes before ending the ballad with a kiss. Captioning the clip, Nicole wrote: "For Thom’s birthday yesterday he wanted to sing and spread some love to everyone during this time. Happy birthday baby."

Many of the couple's friends were thrilled with their very public display of affection, with one commenting: "Happy birthday Thom love how happy you make my girl, you two are too cute." Another said: "Awwwww. Love seeing you this happy." One fan added: "This is couple goals... they look so in love beautiful singing."

The couple made their relationship official in January, posing on the red carpet together at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe after-party in Los Angeles. It is understood that the couple first met late last year, when Thom auditioned with fellow rugby friends as group Try Star for The X Factor: Celebrity. Just missing out on a place in the grand finale, Thom was triumphant elsewhere, securing the affections of American beauty Nicole.

Last month, Thom made sure Nicole knew just how much he appreciates her by sharing a heartfelt message on International Women's Day. Sharing a cute selfie of the couple, the 34-year-old rugby star thanked the singer for "inspiring" him. He wrote: "Thank you for inspiring me every day." The sportsman also added a red love heart emoji and the hashtag #happyinternationalwomensday to the post. Clearly impressed with the rare public display of affection, Nicole replied: "I'm so grateful for you."

