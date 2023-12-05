Nicole Scherzinger looks unreal in the most spectacular corseted princess gown

Nicole Scherzinger was one of many A-listers who stunned at last night's star-studded event in not one, but two stunning outfits.

The Sunset Boulevard star attended The Fashion Awards 2023 last night in a stunning gown fit for a princess. Nicole was photographed before the event at Claridge's Hotel at the top of an incredible staircase to show off her gown's bride-worthy train.

She then arrived at the Royal Albert Hall and stepped onto the red carpet with her former rugby player fiancé Thom Evans. The Pussycat Doll, 45, looked incredible in the floor-length fit and flare gown in a sage green shade.

The gown featured a corseted bodice with skinny black halterneck straps and an incredibly voluminous skirt covered in a thin tulle layer like a Gothic ballerina. The 'Buttons' singer carried a small bag covered in gemstones and kept jewellery to a minimum - wearing just a pair of gem-encrusted earrings.

Adding to the ballet aesthetic was Nicole's hairstyle which was a different style for the star who usually wears her black locks in long trailing waves. The Masked Singer panelist wore her hair in a soft balletic bun.

Her makeup was classically glam. Nicole wore a black eyeshadow wing liner to create a cat eye effect and a brown-toned nude lip.

Nicole looked equally stunning in her second look of the evening when she arrived at the after-party. The former X Factor judge upped the ante on the Gothic aesthetic swapping out the balletic gown for a black and white patterned dress with a corset top.

It is clear Nicole is a fan of a dramatic train as her second look came with the addition of a floor-sweeping black cape. Her hair was taken out of the ballet bun and styled in a half-up, half-down look.

She added a pair of diamanté-encrusted drop earrings and a glossy nude lip. Nicole carried the same sparkly bag and added a pair of pointed-toe patent heels. She looked so stunning celebrating Vogue's Edward Enninful's Trailblazer award alongside model Winnie Harlow and singer Tinie Tempah.

Last night's red carpet was full of A-listers proving their sartorial skill. Michelle Keegan looked simply stunning in a strappy satin slinky gown with a black bralet panel and an incredible pair of gladiator-style over-the-knee boots.

Daisy Jones and the Six star Suki Waterhouse who recently announced her pregnancy with Twilight star Robert Pattinson cradled her bump in a bright red tulle dress with a bunched detail on one hip that looked like a rose. She added a pair of platform shiny red heels that would be perfect for any Christmas party.

BGT judge Amanda Holden looked so gorgeous alongside her lookalike daughter Lexi. Whilst Amanda opted for a short corseted black gown with lace and a shawl with a dramatic train, Lexi wore a floor-length black gown in a black lace with a deep leg-split and a cut out at the waist.