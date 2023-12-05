Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Scherzinger looks unreal in the most spectacular corseted princess gown

The Sunset Boulevard star wowed in not one, but two fabulous outfits

Nicole Scherzinger with hair in bun
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Nicole Scherzinger was one of many A-listers who stunned at last night's star-studded event in not one, but two stunning outfits.

The Sunset Boulevard star attended The Fashion Awards 2023 last night in a stunning gown fit for a princess. Nicole was photographed before the event at Claridge's Hotel at the top of an incredible staircase to show off her gown's bride-worthy train.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger debuts hair transformation on The Masked Singer

She then arrived at the Royal Albert Hall and stepped onto the red carpet with her former rugby player fiancé Thom Evans. The Pussycat Doll, 45, looked incredible in the floor-length fit and flare gown in a sage green shade. 

The gown featured a corseted bodice with skinny black halterneck straps and an incredibly voluminous skirt covered in a thin tulle layer like a Gothic ballerina. The 'Buttons' singer carried a small bag covered in gemstones and kept jewellery to a minimum - wearing just a pair of gem-encrusted earrings.

Adding to the ballet aesthetic was Nicole's hairstyle which was a different style for the star who usually wears her black locks in long trailing waves. The Masked Singer panelist wore her hair in a soft balletic bun. 

Nicole poses at Claridge's ahead of The Fashion Awards 2023 © Getty
Nicole poses at Claridge's ahead of The Fashion Awards 2023

Her makeup was classically glam. Nicole wore a black eyeshadow wing liner to create a cat eye effect and a brown-toned nude lip. 

Nicole Scherzinger in teal and black dress© Getty
Nicole Scherzinger looked like a ballerina

Nicole looked equally stunning in her second look of the evening when she arrived at the after-party. The former X Factor judge upped the ante on the Gothic aesthetic swapping out the balletic gown for a black and white patterned dress with a corset top. 

Nicole Scherzinger in sage dress with train© Getty
Nicole Scherzinger wowed at The Fashion Awards 2023

It is clear Nicole is a fan of a dramatic train as her second look came with the addition of a floor-sweeping black cape. Her hair was taken out of the ballet bun and styled in a half-up, half-down look.

nicole on red carpet with thom© Getty
The Fashion Awards was a rare red carpet appearance for Thom Evans

She added a pair of diamanté-encrusted drop earrings and a glossy nude lip. Nicole carried the same sparkly bag and added a pair of pointed-toe patent heels. She looked so stunning celebrating Vogue's Edward Enninful's Trailblazer award alongside model Winnie Harlow and singer Tinie Tempah. 

Nicole Scherzinger in black and white dress© Getty
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated Edward Enninful's Trailblazer award

Last night's red carpet was full of A-listers proving their sartorial skill. Michelle Keegan looked simply stunning in a strappy satin slinky gown with a black bralet panel and an incredible pair of gladiator-style over-the-knee boots.

Michelle Keegan in black and white dress and cut out boots© Getty
Michelle Keegan attended The Fashion Awards 2023

Daisy Jones and the Six star Suki Waterhouse who recently announced her pregnancy with Twilight star Robert Pattinson cradled her bump in a bright red tulle dress with a bunched detail on one hip that looked like a rose. She added a pair of platform shiny red heels that would be perfect for any Christmas party.

Suki Waterhouse in red tulle dress© Getty
Suki Waterhouse wowed in red

DISCOVER: Nicole Scherzinger stuns in glitzy crop top and slinky skirt after major hair transformation 

Lexi with Amanda Holden in black gowns© Getty
Lexi with Amanda Holden wowed in incredible black gowns

BGT judge Amanda Holden looked so gorgeous alongside her lookalike daughter Lexi. Whilst Amanda opted for a short corseted black gown with lace and a shawl with a dramatic train, Lexi wore a floor-length black gown in a black lace with a deep leg-split and a cut out at the waist.

