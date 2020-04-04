Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a throwback video of her son Dylan singing along to Sonny and Cher's I Got You Babe when he was just a boy. Dylan, now 19, donned a headband in the video, much like the one worn by Sonny many moons ago. Alongside the video, Catherine hilariously wrote: "When Cher has lost her voice but Sonny is really diggin' it. My son Dylan, @dylan__douglas as a wee lad, the hippie genes come from his father."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates mum's birthday in sweet way

Family is certainly important to the Mask of Zorro actress, who on Thursday dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her mother Patricia on her birthday. The mum-of-two shared a lovely montage of throwback pictures from their times together in a sweet video. "Happy Birthday to the best Mama in the world. I love you Mam beyond words," she wrote in the caption.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones makes the sweetest video for her mum Patricia's birthday - watch

Catherine shared the video on Instagram

MORE: 9 celebrities coping with household chores on lockdown just like the rest of us

The video, which had Chicago's song When You're Good to Mama playing the in background, showed pictures of Patricia with her grandchildren Dylan and Carys, as well as throwback snaps from glamourous parties she attended with the actress. Fans rushed to comment on the likeness between the mother-and-daughter, with one saying: "You look like her and Dylan [Catherine's son] does too, Happy birthday to your beautiful mum!" Another remarked: "So gorgeous! Happy Birthday to your Mum, she’s like the blonde version of you." A third post read: "You've got great genes, Catherine. She's so beautiful :) Happy birthday to your Mama!"

What's more, the heartfelt post comes shortly after Catherine also shared a cute photo of her father David performing karaoke at the family home in Swansea. Dressed in a patterned blue shirt, and holding a microphone – while also wearing a protective facemask – David could be seen singing Green Green Grass of Home by Sir Tom Jones. "My dad at home in Wales today," the 50-year-old said in the post. "Rocking it! Stay well Papa."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.