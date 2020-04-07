Sarah Ferguson sends touching message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Sarah, Duchess of York, has reached out to Boris Johnson following the worrying news that he has been admitted to intensive care due to coronavirus. Sharing a photo of the Prime Minister on her Instagram account, Sarah wrote: "Boris we send the strong words you spoke about in your speech and quote these lines... 'I, and we, will never take your support for granted. I will make it my mission to work night and day, to work flat-out to prove you right in voting for me.'"

The post continued: "We repeat your words back to you with gratitude for your strength for us all and send you healing. Thankfully know, the @nhsengland is the best to help you and so many other people through, who are fighting Covid-19."

Downing Street confirmed that Boris' condition had worsened on Monday evening. A Number 10 spokesman said: "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive Care Unit at the hospital. The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

The PM is being treated at St Thomas's Hospital in London, where he was admitted over the weekend after his COVID-19 symptoms persisted for ten days. On Monday, Boris tweeted: "I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives."

