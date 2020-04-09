Ayda Field shares hilarious bed hair selfie taken first thing in the morning The Loose Women star shared the photo on Instagram

Ayda Field took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a selfie taken as soon as she woke up – and we can seriously relate to her messy hair! Needless to say, the makeup-free Loose Women star looked naturally radiant as she bit her lip and raised her eyebrows, adding: "When you wake up and realise this is as good as it's going to get."

WATCH: Ayda Field and her children pull an April Fool's prank on Robbie Williams

Moments later, the doting mum shared a video of her and husband Robbie Williams' eldest daughter Teddy showing off her impressive ballet skills in the family's incredible home gym. "@robbiewilliams Prima Ballerina #teddytime #balletlife #bunhead AWxx," she wrote alongside a short clip of Teddy prancing about in her ballet costume.

Ayda shared the photo on Instagram

Fans rushed to comment on the cute post, with many saying Teddy was born to be a ballet star. "She looks so tall! And I am aware she's on her toes. Ballet suits her by the way... It looks natural when she moves like that," said one follower, while another remarked: "Wow such good posture. Go Teddy xx."

Ayda and Robbie have four children, Teddy, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day. Like many parents across the globe, the pair are currently homeschooling their children during the current lockdown period, and earlier in the week, doting mum Ayda even shared a peek into her kids' learning environment at their Los Angeles home.

In a photo, shared on Instagram, more than ten children's books could be seen creatively arranged on a wooden table and on the floor, and impressive drawings done by the little'uns lined the walls. The doting mum added: "Homeschool vibes."

As for Ayda and Robbie's children's playroom, it features everything from a grand piano to a bookshelf full of books and toys and a flat-screen TV – we can imagine Teddy, Charlie, Coco and even baby Beau will be entertained throughout these uncertain times.

