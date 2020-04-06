Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare photo of her mum and dad during family celebration The Chicago actress is incredibly close to her family and regularly goes back to Wales to visit them

Catherine Zeta-Jones is used to regularly seeing her family in Wales and often goes back there to visit her parents and siblings. Like everyone else, the Chicago actress is unable to leave her home during the current coronavirus pandemic, and not wanting to miss out on celebrating her mum Patricia's birthday last week, Catherine made sure she marked it in the best way she could online. The star made a picture montage of photos of her mum throughout the years to mark her special day, and these included a rare photo of both her parents posing with her on the day she received her CBE from the Queen in 2010. In the happy photo, the trio posed with Catherine's special accolade, and her parents couldn't have looked prouder!

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a lovely photo of herself with parents Patricia and David

The star grew up in Swansea, and is the only daughter of Patricia and David Jones. Catherine has an older and younger brother and had an idyllic childhood. The Darling Buds of May actress previously spoke about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up. Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."

Before the lockdown Catherine's family in Wales went to visit son Dylan at university

The star is extremely proud of her Welsh roots, and has even paid homage to Wales in her house. She recently shared a picture of her tea, coffee and sugar pots, which were all spelled out in Welsh. Catherine and Michael take their children to Wales a lot too, so that they have a close relationship with both sides of their family.

Before the lockdown, Catherine's parents came to New York, and took a trip to visit Dylan in his student halls at Brown University. To make the trip even more special, the family had all purchased Brown University sweatshirts, which they were pictured wearing in a snapshot taken with Dylan, which was shared on Catherine's Instagram account. In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "The Welsh clan go back to school visiting @Dylan_Douglas."