Ruth Langsford showered with compliments as she makes candid confession about lockdown appearance The star posted a video on her Instagram account

Ruth Langsford took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share some lockdown realities with her followers, revealing that she hadn't washed her hair yet because she "can't be bothered" to.

"Afternoon. Still haven't washed my hair. I can't be bothered," she said, before confessing that her day is usually spent doing housework. "All I do is clean and hoover and then walk the dog and then do some ironing…yeah, it's all good fun. It's so cold today, look, I've got the big Parka out and even put my scarf on because it's freezing today."

She concluded: "Anyway, happy Sunday everybody. Hope you are all settled and OK. Speak to you soon, bye."

The This Morning presenter was quickly inundated with supportive messages, with her Loose Women colleague Saira Khan commenting: "You look so relaxed and happy," whilst presenter Lucy Alexander also confessed: "I never wash my hair."

Her fans were thankful for her honest admission, with one writing: "Love watching your posts, so 'normal'. Nice to know we are all doing the same things, except I have a husband instead of a dog for company on my walks." A second follower said: "U look lovely regardless, Thank u for taking the time in your busy schedule to talk to us, means a lot!"

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes have been self-isolating with the son Jack at their Surrey home, but this week, the mother-of-one will return to Loose Women. The panellists are back on Monday for the first live studio show since being off air for six weeks.

Adhering to all of the necessary social distancing requirements, there will be some adjustments to the broadcast of the hit ITV show during this first phase of returning to air.

Three women will be in the studio with one panellist joining via video link. There will also be some pre-recorded shows across the week in addition to live shows on Mondays and Wednesdays to limit the footfall at the studios.