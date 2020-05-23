Ant McPartlin is the proud owner of Labrador Hurley, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. Following their divorce, the former couple have been sharing custody of Hurley, and this has continued during the lockdown. This week, the Britain's Got Talent star was pictured collecting his four-legged friend from Lisa's home, and looked overjoyed to be reunited with him. In pictures obtained by The Sun, the I'm a Celebrity star was seen bending down to hug Hurley, who looked equally happy to see Ant. The 44-year-old and the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist came to the arrangement at the start of their divorce, whereby Hurley would spend a week at each of their homes.

Ant and Lisa's divorce was finalised in April, two years after they announced their separation. Lisa, 43, was granted a divorce from Ant in 2018 due to the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January 2018 after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. Ant's statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." Ant has since found love with his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

The BGT presenter is now dating Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant moved in with his girlfriend Anne-Marie in 2018 and the couple bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon. A year later, Ant explained to The Sun that neither were looking for love, following the breakdown of their relationships: "We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were like 'This felt so good, why deny it.'" Anne-Marie has two children from a previous relationship, and now the couple are also proud owners of two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble.

