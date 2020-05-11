Nicole Kidman shares rare photo of daughters Sunday and Faith during lockdown

Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith are usually kept out of the spotlight by their protective parents but to mark Mother's Day over the weekend, the Undoing star shared a beautiful photo of them on her Instagram account. The picture showed Nicole with her children relaxing in the garden at their family home in Nashville, where they have been isolating over the past few months. Both Sunday and Faith have inherited their mum's beautiful curly hair, while Nicole looked stylish with a chic updo and oversized cardigan. The Others actress also shared a photo of herself with her own mum Janelle, as she marked the bittersweet day apart from her. "I know so many of us are not getting the chance to kiss and hug our mum's today, but to all the mothers of the world, we are always with you and celebrating you."

Nicole Kidman and her daughters Sunday and Faith on Mother's Day

The Hollywood star is incredibly close to her mum, who lives in Australia, where Nicole grew up. The actress often spends her summers Down Under and has a beautiful holiday home there. While she wasn't able to see her mother on Sunday, the star no doubt had a lovely day with her daughters and husband Keith Urban. The family have been finding plenty to do during the lockdown, with activities ranging from card games to music sessions around the piano. Keith has even been providing weekly concerts from his basement music studio, which he has been sharing on Instagram so that his fans around the world can enjoy them. While the star has been performing without his usual audience, Nicole has been joining him for moral support.

MORE: 11 of the best photos of royals as teenagers

The Undoing star with husband Keith Urban

READ: David Walliams looks unrecognisable in childhood photo

Prior to lockdown, Nicole and her family would split their time between the United States and the UK for work. They have a home in London, which is also close to the star's daughter Isabella, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Nothing is more important to Nicole than family, and The Hours star has passed on films in the past in order to stay with her children. In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the mother-of-four said: "We have a system worked out to keep the family together. When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally – it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardise us."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.