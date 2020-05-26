Renee Zellweger gives rare insight into relationship with family The Bridget Jones star was raised in Texas, where she started out her career as an actress

Renee Zellweger has been keeping a low profile during the lockdown, but recently the Bridget Jones star delighted fans after making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live's third annual 'celebrities read texts from their mums' compilation video. The footage had been shot in previous months prior to the coronavirus pandemic and aired on Mother's Day at the beginning of the month. The award-winning Judy star shared a text from her mum Kjellfrid Irene Andreassen, giving a rare insight into their close relationship. It read: "We got our shingles vaccine this morning. Sweet dreams my love. Love you so very much." Renee then said: "I love you so much too, mum."

Renee Zellweger is incredibly close to her parents

The Hollywood star was raised in Texas by Kjellfrid and her dad Emil Erich Zellweger, and has an older brother called Drew. Renee started her career in her hometown, appearing in several independent films, including A Taste for Killing. In 1996, Renee's big break came when she appeared in Jerry Maguire alongside Tom Cruise. The star's successful career has also seen her star in Bridget Jones alongside Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, and as Roxie Hart in Chicago alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere. Renee's other notable movies to date have included Cold Mountain opposite Nicole Kidman and Jude Law, and Miss Potter.

The Judy actress met the Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs

Renee – who took a six-year hiatus from acting – most recently took on the role as Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy. The film saw the star win numerous awards, including the Golden Globe Award, Screen Actor Guild Award, an Oscar and a BAFTA . While at the BAFTAs in London, Renee met the Duchess of Cambridge in the winners' room after the ceremony. Kate was pictured chatting to the star, and they spoke about their joint appreciation for the UK. Kate asked Renee: "Do you like the UK?" to which the star replied: "I love it!"

The Duchess also asked the star whether she had a break from filming, with Renee telling her that she was working on several projects right now. In March, Renee was due to promote Judy in Japan, where the film was set to premiere ahead of its cinema debut over there. However, because of the coronavirus, the premier was cancelled, and instead the actress took interviews from local media outlets via Skype.

