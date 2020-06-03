Catherine Tyldesley sparks rumours she's replacing Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice The Strictly Come Dancing star is back to work… but on what?

Catherine Tyldesley has intrigued her fans by revealing that she's gone back to work – but not specifying what she's working on! The cryptic star, who appeared on the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing, has been tipped as the favourite to take over as team captain from Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice. However, the 36-year-old didn't drop any clues in her latest Instagram post. Instead the former Coronation Street actress uploaded a glamorous selfie showing herself wearing a sheer black top underneath a black jacket.

Catherine had her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail which she grabbed with one hand while she gazed at the camera, rocking a nude lip with a sultry smoky eye. The mum-of-one captioned the image: "Filming done [tick emoji], Boss Girl vibes [tick emoji]. Make up: Base @hudabeautyshop Eyes @diormakeup ‘Smoky Design’ palette Lips @diormakeup ‘Reckless Matte’."

Her followers were quick to comment on the lovely picture, writing: "Gorgeous," "Stunning," "You are so beautiful," and: "Like a good wine Cath you just get better." Other fans simply posted rows of fire and heart emojis to express their approval. Catherine is married to fitness expert Tom Pitfield and the couple shares son Alfie, five.

Catherine shared the mysterious post to Instagram

The star recently revealed that she had struggled to parent her child while her mum was in hospital with COVID-19. In a far cry from Wednesday's glossy picture, the actress shared photos of herself in tears, which she captioned: "Lockdown has brought up many emotions for many people. Some days have been incredibly hard. Dark. Unworkable.

"When my mum was in ICU I could barely function. It seemed all I could do was cry. I couldn’t parent. My inner child simply craved my mum's touch." Thankfully her mum appears to be on the mend, and Catherine is obviously raring to go on her next professional project – whatever it might be!

