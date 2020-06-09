Kourtney Kardashian paid a sweet tribute to her brother-in-law Kanye West on his birthday on Monday, posting previously-unseen photos of her and daughter Penelope with the Yeezy founder backstage at Paris Fashion Week in February. The pictures shared a glimpse of Kanye's sweet bond with his niece, showing him grinning while chatting to her before his show, and fans were delighted! In the comments section, one follower wrote: "Beautiful pictures," while another commented: "You have such a wonderful family." A third added: "Aww, how cute!" Kourtney had also paid tribute to the award-winning star in the caption, writing: "Always inspiring me for better, happy birthday."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates his garden during lockdown

Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope and Kanye West

Kanye's birthday was marked on social media by other members of his famous family. Momager Kris Jenner posted a series of pictures of the Famous hitmaker from over the years, including photos of him with his niece Dream, and daughters North and Chicago. Alongside the images, Kris wrote: "Happy Birthday #KanyeWest!! You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much."

MORE: Madonna shares rare look inside London home

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, shared some very special photos of herself and her husband, which had been taken in London just after they found out that they were expecting North. In the caption, she wrote: "Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance because I was freaking out. He took me to Hakkasan and then Häagen-Dazs to make me feel better."

Kanye is such a sweet uncle!

During the coronavirus pandemic, Kim and Kanye have been isolating at their home in Calabasas with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. With the lockdown restrictions easing, Kanye flew to Chicago over the weekend to take part in the Black Lives Matter protests in his home city. The singer has also pledged to pay for George Floyd's daughter Gianna's college education, following the devastating death of her father.

READ: Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside new garden - complete with swing chairs

While Kanye is part of the famous Kardashian family, he rarely appears on their reality show, preferring to keep his private life out of the public eye. The doting dad has also made sure that his children are limited to exposure on the show. Kim opened up about her husband's decision while talking to Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal. She said: "I have a good balance, if our kids are ever on the show, Kanye has to view it and approve it. Sometimes I will send him a picture of the kids and he will post it, and I won't necessarily want it to be posted. Or he will say to me that we should chill out on posting the kids. So we have our moments and it changes all the time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.