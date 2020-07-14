Gareth Gates reveals new romance following end of his engagement The singer split with Faye Brookes in August

Gareth Gates appears to have confirmed a brand new romance! The singer marked his 36th birthday this week by sharing a group photo with his fans, which showed him standing next to Ibiza DJ Chloe McLennan, along with his close friends and family. "I had the best birthday," he wrote. "These beautiful souls are my world."

It appears that Gareth wants to keep his new relationship out of the spotlight, however. He chose not to tag Chloe in the photograph, and has since deleted the sweet snapshot. It's thought that the couple met in Ibiza towards the start of this year, and their romance seems to be going from strength to strength.

The happy news comes 11 months after Gareth split from his fiancée Faye Brookes. The former couple dated on and off for seven years, with Gareth popping the question to Faye in New York over New Year's in 2019. They had ended their relationship just three months before his proposal, but quickly reconciled a few weeks later. The pair had started planning their 2020 wedding, and had even enlisted best friend Kelly – sister of Holly Willoughby – to officiate the ceremony. Kelly worked as Gareth's manager for a number of years at the start of his career.

The star was previously engaged to actress Faye Brookes

"Kelly is our best friend and Gareth's godfather to her kids. She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met. She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I – we'd had a glass of champagne – said: 'Let's ask her.' And we did, and she was thrilled!" Faye previously told The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

Gareth and his daughter Missy

Prior to his relationship with Coronation Street star Faye, Gareth was married to Susanne Mole. They got engaged in 2007 and were married on 18 July in a private ceremony for family and friends. The former couple share one daughter together, 11-year-old Missy.