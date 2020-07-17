Victoria Beckham reveals her reaction to getting 'kicked down' The designed spoke to photographer Alexi Lubimorski about family, life and success

Victoria Beckham has joined forces with the Duchess of Sussex's wedding photographer, Alexi Lubimorski, to talk about all things family, life and success and opened up about how she deals with difficult moments and negativity.

Speaking on the photographer's YouTube series 'Face to Face', the mother-of-four said: "Look I am very lucky that I have such a great support system around me, but it is a juggling act when you've got a lot of children, and you're busy at work and you've got a husband… so it is juggling act."

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares rare insight into daughter Harper's school life

When asked what she would tell someone who is setting their goals "super high" the designer revealed that she was "never the favourite, never the best," but that hard work has paid off.

"I always say 'dream big and then dream even bigger'. I think you've just got to work really, really hard, have a good work ethic, stay in focus and really not paying any attention to any negativity that would ever surround me, you know.

RELATED: Love Victoria Beckham's slogan T-shirts? You'll want these sassy face masks

Victoria Beckham opened up about her children and how important it is to be kind

"I am a very positive person, the glass is always half full and I just don't have time for any sort of negativity whatsoever. The amount of times I've been kicked down but you know, I'll spring back up again because I love what I do," she proudly explained.

"I've always had to work hard, even when I was at school, I was never the favourite, never the most academic, and then when I went to theatre school I was never the best. I've always had to work really, really hard and I don't know what made me keep going but I did and I continue to do that."

The former Spice Girl then spoke about her children and confessed that "they work really hard and that they are kind kids".

"Being kind is key now, I think everybody should just be kind. Boys have to have respect for themselves, for others and girls and our boys have always had the utmost respect for everybody."