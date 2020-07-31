Piers Morgan is making sure he takes it easy following his awful accident. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the Good Morning Britain star shared a new snap of his leg as he kicked back in the French sunshine.

"Sprained foot update: medicine kicking in nicely," he joked in the caption. The photo showed Piers with his foot up on a chair whilst he toasted a glass of beer in front of a gorgeous outdoor backdrop.

Fans were quick to post comments, with one writing: "Looks perfectly fine lol... are you playing on this Mr M?" Another remarked: "Miss you and Susanna [Reid]... well-deserved break."

Piers and his wife Celia are currently enjoying a summer break together in Saint Tropez along with their daughter Elise, eight, and the TV star's eldest three sons, Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19. They are staying together in a luxury villa in Saint Tropez, with Piers sharing a number of enviable images from the grounds of their mansion.

The GMB host shared this new snap of his leg

He recently told his fans that he ripped a tendon in his leg and how he is now having to use crutches to get around. The 55-year-old shared the news by posting a snapshot of himself in crutches whilst posing with his boys. "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day Two of a six-week holiday)," he shared last week.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Piers surprised his fans as he enjoyed a rather star-studded night out. Along with his wife, the dad-of-four headed to Auberge de la Môle, a restaurant frequented by Princess Diana, for a dinner outing with Dame Joan Collins, her husband Percy Gibson and royal go-to nutritionist Gabriela Peacock.

Piers tore his tendon on day two of his six-week holiday

"At the court of Dame Joan," the GMB presenter wrote alongside a snap of the party. "Wonderful meal at Auberge de la Môle, a favourite old haunt of Princess Diana... no-frills restaurant with stunningly good food that keeps coming all night until you want to burst with gastronomic joy. Fabulous."

