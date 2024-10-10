Jerry Hall looks ageless as she poses with daughter Georgia May Jagger's new baby

Congratulations are in order for Georgia May Jagger and her skateboarder boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick who have welcomed their first child together.

The pair announced their happy news on Thursday in a heartwarming Instagram post which featured Georgia's mother, Jerry Hall.

© Getty Images Jerry shares Georgia with her ex Mick Jagger

One sweet photo showed Georgia, 32, posing with her newborn, two snapshots showed doting father Cambryan cradling their bundle of joy, and a fourth image showed former supermodel Jerry beaming alongside her lookalike daughter.

The Batman star appeared ageless in the photo with her golden locks flowing past her shoulders. Beaming for the camera, Jerry looked fresh-faced and beautiful, seemingly going make-up free for the wholesome family picture.

New mum Georgia, meanwhile, looked radiant dressed in a cosy pastel knitted jumper. She wore her glossy locks in tumbling waves and highlighted her features with a sweep of natural makeup.

"Our Son Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick was born September 30th," Georgia and Cambryan wrote in their joint caption.

They continued: "We are so in Love and happy and can't stop staring at him. Thanks @cambryans for being so incredible through everything and taking such good care of us."

© Instagram Georgia posing with her boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. "Congratulations he's beautiful," wrote one, while a second noted: "Oh congratulations I’m thrilled for you @georgiamayjagger how wonderful," and a third chimed in: "Aww huge congrats! Beautiful pics."

Georgia announced that she was expecting her child back in June. At the time, she shared a carousel of beautiful bump photos, as well as a video that showed Georgia sweetly cradling her bump.

© Instagram The model announced her pregnancy in June

"Patiently waiting for our new best friend @cambryans," the model wrote in her caption.

Georgia and Cambryan's love story

The new parents were first linked to one another in 2021. While Georgia has kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, she has previously spoken about their shared passions.

During a 2023 interview with Volcom, she shared: "My life has always been naturally surrounded by skateboarding and music. I always find myself attracted to the city, street culture, and musicians."

Reflecting on her wish to remain a sense of normalcy, meanwhile, the model told Harper's Bazaar UK last year: "I still have a lot of the same friends from when I was a kid, and I always try to make sure I have a lot of personal time which is nothing to do with this world. I think that really helps to keep my life balanced."