It seems Brad Pitt might have a new lady in his life! The 56-year-old actor has been linked by numerous media outlets to beautiful German model Nicole Poturalski after the pair were spotted arriving in France on a private plane together this week. It’s thought to be Brad's first romance since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Nicole, who goes by the name Nico Mary, is a high-profile model, who has appeared on the covers of Harper's Bazaar Germany and Elle Germany. She is seriously smart too – the Daily Mail reports she is of Polish heritage and can speak five languages.

It is also thought the 27-year-old is a mother to a son named Emil. In February, Nicole shared a photo of herself and her son wearing matching denim as they went for a walk in LA. "Angel Engery. Best friend. Best company. Gang!" she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Then, in May, she paid tribute to fellow mums, writing: "Little love letter to all moms, that try so hard, give so much love, time and heart. Don't sleep, worry too much and love even more. You are great."

Brad is famously a father of six from his marriage to Angelina; the former couple share Maddox, 19; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. While Brad and Angelina have not yet finalised their divorce, they were granted single status by the courts in April 2019.

Even since rumours of Brad and Nicole's romance surfaced, fans have been scouring her Instagram page searching for hints confirming their relationship.

Back In February, she shared a photo of herself walking in LA, which she captioned: "Missing my strolls with my Love." And just one month later, she posted a snapshot of herself relaxing with a drink. "Saturdays these days for me is self-reflection, reading books, spending time with my better half."

