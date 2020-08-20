Brad Pitt shares video inside his huge garden at LA mansion for special reason The Hollywood star is isolating at home with his children, who he shares with ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has an incredible home in Los Angeles, where he has been isolating during the lockdown, and while the Fight Club star is normally private about his personal life, back in May he gave fans a rare glimpse inside his huge garden in a video posted to graduates from Missouri State University. The Hollywood star was a student there before leaving to pursue his career as an actor and wanted to make sure students leaving during these uncertain times felt inspired. In the footage, he said: "Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University! It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but no, we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place."

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor added: "And we wish you all the best in your future endeavours. You did it, you made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!"

Brad studied journalism at Missouri State University up until his final year when he decided to move to Los Angeles to try his luck as an actor – and the rest is history! In the video, Brad was standing outside in front of neatly lined-up shrubs and looked happy and relaxed. The actor lives in a stunning property in LA, close to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, so that their children can split their time between their mum and dad.

The Troy star is a doting dad to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. While he prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, Brad opened up about his children at a press conference following his Oscar win in February.

The award-winning star was asked how he would feel if any of them wanted to become actors, to which he replied: "We can have that conversation once they are 18! I want them to follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in, then I think it's about guiding as you can. But sure, why not."

Brad no doubt has a lot of fun activities planned at home for his children when they are staying with him. Angelina has previously opened up about their children's interests and revealed that they all enjoy learning languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

