Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with new photos of her family's pet dog

Kelly Ripa is always sharing photos of her three children on social media, but on Wednesday it was her pet dog Chewie's time to shine!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of her four-legged friend, including a throwback picture of Chewie with her son Joaquin as a little boy, and a recent image of him running around the garden at their home in the Hamptons.

VIDEO: Inside Kelly Ripa's incredible garden in the Hamptons

Kelly shared the pictures to mark National Dog Day, and fans were quick to comment on just how sweet Chewie was.

One wrote: "Chewie is adorable!" while another commented: "How old is she? Seems like she's been in the family for a long time. Cute photos." A third remarked: "Chewie still looks like a pup!"

Kelly Ripa melted hearts with photos of her pet dog Chewie

Kelly has been enjoying spending quality time with Chewie while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV presenter has been presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan from her house, but is set to return to the studio in September when the new series of the daytime show begins.

Kelly's son Joaquin as a little boy with Chewie

Kelly has been splitting her time between her homes in Manhattan and the Hamptons, with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

The family have had quite an eventful time during the pandemic, and found themselves temporarily stranded in the Caribbean after being unable to return home after their holiday earlier in the year.

Kelly and her huband Mark Consuelos at their home in the Hamptons

Most recently, Kelly and her family graced the front cover of People magazine, and gave a joint interview about their time together over the past few months.

Kelly admitted that they were looking forward to Joaquin leaving home for college next year so that she can spend quality time with Mark.

"We had our kids so young – we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," she said.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

"So when it comes to an empty nest, we're looking forward to it, honestly."

The former All My Children star also opened up about her close relationship with her children, and revealed that she was looking forward to making new memories with them once they have flown the nest.

"They'll still be close to us, and they will come home, and we will still have plenty of times together ahead," she said.

