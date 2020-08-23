Kelly Ripa's family celebrate special occasion with incredible beach party The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is married to Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa's family know how to have a good time! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from her sister-in-law Adrianna's beach party, which was attended by a small group of close friends and family to mark her 50th birthday.

The lockdown didn't stop the celebrations being special, and the beach was decorated with fairy lights and a giant light-up 50 sign, surrounded by a colourful balloon display. There was also a tasty looking cake decorated with flowers and fruit.

Kelly looked stylish in a white shirt dress with statement sleeves for the occasion, while the birthday girl looked cool in a form-fitting striped number.

Fans adored seeing a glimpse inside Mark Consuelos' sister's special day, and many commented on just how much she looked like her niece Lola.

"Oh wow, Lola looks just like her," one wrote, while another commented: "Lola looks just like her aunt." A third added: "The Consuelos family has really good genes! Happy birthday."

As well as Lola, Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael and Joaquin. What's more, their family are this month's cover stars on People magazine.

Kelly Ripa with sister-in-law Adrianna at the beach party

In the joint interview, they opened up about their family dynamics, and Kelly admitted that they were looking forward to Joaquin leaving home for college next year so that she can spend quality time with Mark.

"We had our kids so young – we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," she said. "So when it comes to an empty next, we're looking forward to it, honestly."

The former All My Children star also opened up about her close relationship with her children, and revealed that she was looking forward to making new memories with them once they have flown the nest.

Mark Consuelos and his sister on her special day

"They'll still be close to us, and they will come home, and we will still have plenty of times together ahead," she said.

During the lockdown, Kelly has been presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan from home, and her family have made several appearances.

In June, the mother-of-three gave Joaquin a haircut live on the show, and Lola appeared on the programme in March, where she told her mum's co-host Ryan Seacrest what it was really like isolating with her family.

The teenager said: "It's honestly not as bad as I thought. I think we are all really lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great." She added: "My time is taken up by doing homework, a lot of Netflix, a lot of YouTube."

