Beyoncé's mum impersonates Tina Turner - and fans go wild She had something to celebrate

Beyoncé is not the only performer in her family! The singer's mum, Tina Knowles, left fans open-mouthed when she posted a photo of herself dressed as Tina Turner - and she looked just like her.

The 66-year-old got all dolled up in leather, heels, and a Tina-style wig to impersonate the legendary performer for a night out.

"Last night I got to be one of my favourite entertainers, can you guess who?" she captioned the Instagram shot.

It didn’t take long for her 2.6 million followers to weigh in on her transformation, insisting they had to do a double-take because they thought she was actually her.

"Doppelgänger," wrote one, while another commented: "You look almost identical".

Tina didn’t elaborate on where she was going dressed as the Proud Mary singer, 80, but there’s every possibility she could have been having an early celebration for her daughter Beyoncé's birthday.

Beyonce's mum Tina Knowles transformed into Tina Turner

The star turns 39 on Friday and has been with her family, including her mum, husband, Jay-Z, 50, and their children, Blue Ivy, eight, and twins Rumi and Sir, three, in the Hamptons.

Tina even shared a fun video of her dancing to her daughter's song, Black Parade, while on a boat with her granddaughter, Blue Ivy.

It’s unlikely they’ll get to travel too far for an exotic birthday getaway due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Beyoncé's not used to letting her birthday just slip by.

Last year she was serenaded by her loved ones at Jay-Z's Made in America music festival and the year before she rang in her 37th with an Italian vacation.

Tina Turner back in 1985

Perhaps this year it was a rockstar-themed birthday party at their incredible Hamptons home.

Beyoncé is notoriously private when it comes to her family but she did open up in a rare interview about the struggles of juggling motherhood and her career.

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," she told Elle. "Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family - all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mum."

