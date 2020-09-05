Amanda Holden supports Ant and Dec in this sweet way The Britain's Got Talent stars are close

Amanda Holden proved she's a fabulous friend on Saturday, when she shared a photo of herself reading Ant and Dec's new book Once Upon a Tyne.

Doting mum Amanda shared the GIF hours before Britain's Got Talent airs, and could be seen peeking out from behind the book as she sat with her legs crossed on a leather sofa, most likely backstage.

Amanda looked as fabulous as ever, donning a chic polka dot dress and wearing her bright blonde hair in gorgeous curls.

It's certainly shaping up to be an exciting month for Ant and Dec fans.

Not only have the duo released their autobiography, but they also confirmed that there will be an SM:TV reunion!

Amanda could be seen reading the presenting duo's book

The presenting duo announced the news while appearing on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show this week, explaining that the gang, including Cat Deeley, had already reunited to film a "look back" episode.

Dec told Zoe: "There's definitely an SM:TV reunion. We've filmed a show looking back at the story of SM:TV and how it came about. That's going to be on later in the year. We've recorded that already."

While the reunion episode has already been filmed, Dec also explained how the team were keen to film a proper reboot of the hit programme.

"We said, 'We should just do another one time. Just do it. But do it 9.25 on a Saturday morning for three hours, get bands on.'"

He added: "[But] I don't know, let's see. We'd love to do it but I don't know if we can."

SM:TV, which began in 1998 and ran until 2003, was hugely popular back in its day and saw Ant, Dec and Cat Deeley take part in sketches, games and other hilarious antics.

Many more well-known TV faces appeared on the show earlier on in their career also including Stephen Mulhern, Tess Daly and more.

