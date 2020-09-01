There will be major celebrations in the Beckham household on Tuesday! Victoria and David Beckham's son Romeo is marking his 18th birthday, and to commemorate the milestone, his proud mum has taken to Instagram with a series of previously unseen family photos.

"Happy 18th birthday @romeobeckham... We couldn't be prouder of the young man you have become x You are beautiful inside and out and we love you so much. The sweetest, kindest soul, our everything. So many kisses from us all xxxxx," fashion designer Victoria captioned her sweet post.

Her husband David followed suit, sharing a series of different images on his Instagram page. The proud father-of-four wrote: "Happy 18th to my little man (or not so little anymore).

David pictured with the couple's three sons

"You have grown into the most beautiful person and that as you say yourself (a man finally). We love you so much never give up on your dreams & goals, this shows from day one in my arms with the song you were born to up until our latest moment where yes I had to finally admit my son is taller than me! Happy Birthday mate."

Doting parents David, 45, and Victoria, 46, will no doubt pull out all the stops for their second-born son. The couple, who married in July 1999, also share Brooklyn, 21, Cruz, 15, and nine-year-old daughter Harper.

David and Victoria are proud parents to four children

On Friday, the couple put on a cosy display for a romantic date night. Victoria shared a sweet snapshot showing David planting a tender kiss on her head, with the former Spice Girl dressed in a striking pink summer dress.

Fans loved the candid image, with one writing: "My favourite couple of all time." "True love," said another, while a third added: "That colour dress on you!" followed by a love heart eyes emoji.

The couple recently posed for a sweet snapshot on Instagram

Victoria also used the opportunity to plug her upcoming sunglasses range, VB Eyewear, as well as David's company Eyewear by David Beckham.

She penned: "When you love sunglasses so much you make your own… #VBEyewear @dbeyewear kisses @davidbeckham xx My sunglasses are from the new VB Eyewear collection, launching in September! x vb."