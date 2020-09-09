Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make fans' day with latest announcement The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have made the most of every second together over the past few months during the coronavirus pandemic.

During this time, the celebrity couple released their second duet, Happy Anywhere, and created the music video during lockdown at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.

VIDEO: Blake Shelton on the idea of marrying Gwen Stefani

The single has been a big hit with fans of the couple, and on Tuesday, Blake revealed that they would be performing it live from the ACM Awards later in the month.

Taking to Instagram to share footage of himself and Gwen singing outside on the ranch, Blake wrote: "Happy Anywhere with @gwenstefani is coming to y'all live from the @ACMawards…

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's fans can't wait to see them perform live again

"Get ready and tune in to @cbst on September 16th at 8/7c to watch!" Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "Wow I love good news," while another wrote: "Can't wait! Been listening to Blake all day long. Love you both." A third added: "I love you two together!! Many years of happiness to you when you FINALLY put a ring on it Blake!!"

Gwen and Blake met on the set of The Voice in 2014, and began dating the following year. Gwen was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and the former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

Gwen and Blake with her son Apollo

In July, meanwhile, the country singer admitted he was "having a blast" during quarantine with Gwen, while talking on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show on The Highway channel.

He said: "Obviously, none of us like these circumstances, but I'd be lying if I said that I'm not having a blast being stuck at home for this long because I've just never gotten to do it before you know, since I've owned a home, I've never been able to be there more than two weeks max at a time."

