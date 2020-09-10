Peter Andre reveals new post-lockdown plans for family in sweet video The singer is a doting dad of four children

Peter Andre has reflected on life during lockdown with his two eldest children, Junior and Princess, in a new, heartfelt home video.

The 47-year-old, who has teamed up with Quorn, was seen cooking dinner with his kids as they made some family pledges to each other: to eat more meat-free meals, spend more time together and Peter telling fewer dad jokes!

Junior, 15, gave his word to keep his room tidy as his younger sister Princess, 13, taught him how to peel vegetables "properly" in the video filmed in their kitchen. Peter claimed he will now stop telling less dad jokes – much to the approval of his kids.

"Personally, I prefer being back at school but I have loved spending time with my family," Princess told her dad as they cooked, to which he replied: "I have to admit I have loved time in lockdown as we have spent more time together."

The Australian singer shares his two eldest children with ex-wife Katie Price. He is also a doting father to Millie, six, and three-year-old Theo, both from his marriage to wife Emily MacDonagh.

Quorn's Nuggets of Change campaign encourages people to take a moment to reflect on the small, positive changes which may have come about as a result of recent events, including lockdown.

The singer pictured cooking with his two eldest children

"During the last few months, I'm sure we're not the only family who have made changes to our everyday lives," explained Peter. "As well as creating a lifetime of special memories, we've also adopted new habits and new routines.

"On the surface, these may seem quite small, however, they have actually had a big impact on us, which is why we were eager to make these pledges so we can continue with our positive steps even as life gets busier. Eating meat-free at least once a week is an example of a small positive thing we already do and trust me when I say it’s much yummier nowadays than it was when I was a kid!"

