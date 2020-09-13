Matt Baker impresses royal fan with hilarious farm life photo The former The One Show star loves the great outdoors!

Matt Baker shared the cutest photo to social media at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former The One Show co-host posted a picture of himself at his farm with a black lab, who was being extremely affectionate – perhaps a little more than Matt had bargained for!

READ: Matt Baker and Simon Thomas reminisce about this hilarious Blue Peter moment

The sweet dog could be seen licking Matt's face as the presenter, who wore a khaki coat and a brown hat, understandably kept his mouth and eyes tightly closed.

The dad-of-two captioned the image: "Our selfie practice is coming on a treat… #labsofinstagram #doglife #farmlife #smile #facewash."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker's insane stunt at home makes fans think he's crazy

Among the first to react was the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother, James Middleton, himself a keen animal lover and the owner of five dogs.

The down-to-earth mental health advocate was clearly tickled by Matt's snap, as he posted a crying-laughing emoji in response.

Presenter Nicki Chapman was also impressed, commenting, "Cute," and adding a red heart emoji.

Matt shared the hilarious photo to Instagram

Many of Matt's other followers commented to share their approval, writing: "Pucker up Matt! What a fab photo," "That’s what you call a photobomb," and: "NAILED IT!!"

Another joked: "Obviously looking for any leftover breakfast."

Even before the pandemic, Matt had been spending more time at home following his departure from The One Show in March, which he used to co-present with Alex Jones.

The presenter is a big fan of animals

The 42-year-old lives at a smallholding in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children: Luke, 12, and Molly, ten.

Family life is incredibly important to the star – so much so, he named spending more time with his loved ones as a key factor in his decision to leave the daily BBC show.

RELATED: Matt Baker introduces sweet new family member - and fans are delighted

Announcing his decision back in December last year, the presenter sweetly said: "I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.