Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's fans can't get over how in love they looked in their latest music video.

On Saturday, Blake took to Instagram to announce that their new acoustic music video for Happy Anywhere had been released, which shows the singer playing the guitar while Gwen dances next to him in their wood-panelled living room.

In the caption of the footage, Blake wrote: "Our Happy Anywhere acoustic video is out! Watch now on @youtube! Like in story! @gwenstefani."

VIDEO: Blake Shelton discusses marriage to Gwen Stefani

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look at each other with such love when you sing," while another wrote: "Jeez get a room will you! You guys are so adorable together!" A third added: "You guys are so good together. God bless you."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released an acoustic version of their song

Gwen and Blake performed Happy Anywhere on Wednesday night's ACM Awards. "I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy," Blake said before the performance.

"Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn't. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody."

The celebrity couple met on The Voice

The couple bowled everyone over with their performance of the song which is a declaration of his love for her.

Gwen and Blake met on the set of The Voice in 2014, and began dating the following year. Gwen was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and the former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

Gwen and Blake with the singer's youngest son Apollo

For the majority of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity couple, along with Gwen's sons, isolated at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, before returning to LA in the summer.

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

