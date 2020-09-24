Michelle Obama shares sad news about daughters Sasha and Malia The family have been in lockdown together

It's not all roses in Barack and Michelle Obama’s household!

The former First Lady, 56, revealed some sad news about family life in lockdown on Wednesday when she explained her daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, are sick of her.

Michelle appeared virtually on Conan O'Brien's talk show and shared details of how the novelty of being at home for months due to the coronavirus pandemic has well and truly worn off.

Chatting openly about the family dynamic Michelle admitted in the "early stages" of the stay-home orders they were all "excited to be together".

But now her girls are "itching" to get back to college and no longer want to be back at home with their parents.

"We were all being organised and we would spend the days apart doing our respective work - the girls were still in classes in the spring - and so we would be working and then doing a little exercise, and then come together in the evenings," she told the talk show host in a virtual appearance.

"We would have these activities. We would have cocktails, and then we would work puzzles, and play games."

Sasha and Malia normally live away at college

She continued: "Barack taught the girls how to play spades. We actually had some organised things. Like we had an art exhibit day, where we all went off and did water colour paintings, and then we showed it."

But that didn’t last long because Michelle then revealed: "Now, Conan, this was in the early stages. I think first our kids got a little sick of us, which was fine because we were pretty much sick of them," Michelle admitted.

"And so the summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little bit more, and we came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there's more room to roam around and that was good because it helped us break it up.

Michelle has been honest about life at home during the COVID-19 lockdown

"And now the kids are back in Zoom land classes They're doing it remotely. And they're no longer thrilled about being with us."

But despite her daughter's feelings she pointed out the main thing is that they're all safe.

"I'm just glad that they're staying put," she told Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday during an Instagram Live conversation. "Even if they're sick of me."

