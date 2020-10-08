Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos praises her parenting skills in touching new tribute The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with the Riverdale actor

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos is currently staying in Vancouver to film Riverdale, while his wife holds down the fort at home in New York.

The celebrity couple are missing each other a lot during their time apart, and Mark has been paying regular tributes to the Live with Kelly and Ryan star on social media.

Most recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of him watching Kelly cook with their youngest son Joaquin at home in the kitchen.

In the caption, he wrote: "Class mom. @Kellyripa thank you for always holding it down."

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children pay tribute to her on her birthday

Kelly and Mark are parents to Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and spent the majority of the pandemic at their home in the Hamptons.

The celebrity couple are used to spending time apart due to Mark's work, and Kelly revealed during an episode of Live back in July that as a result, her husband was the "favourite parent".

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos paid a sweet tribute to his wife

The All My Children star had been asked by Ryan who the favourite parent was, and she was quick to explain why it was Mark.

She said: "Well, first of all, this is the first time the kids have lived with him for an extended period of time. So maybe by the end of the lockdown we will be equal.

"But for years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly and Mark are doting parents to three children

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

While Mark was away for Kelly's 50th birthday at the beginning of October, the doting husband made sure she still felt special on her big day, and sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Kelly can't wait to reunite with Mark

The actor also rang up to talk to his wife live on the ABC daytime show, much to the delight of Kelly and viewers at home.

The celebrity couple have been away from each other for a month, and it will be another three before they are reunited, but they are counting down the days already.

Mark recently shared a touching tribute to Kelly on Instagram, posting a number of photos of them together, alongside the caption: "1 month down… 3 to go… missing my home team."

