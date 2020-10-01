Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos shares glimpse inside new 'home' The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's husband is currently staying in Vancouver

Kelly Ripa has been away from her husband Mark Consuelos for a month, and they have another three to go until they get to see each other again.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's other half is currently staying in Vancouver while he films the new series of Riverdale, and because of the lockdown restrictions, they are unable to meet up.

The father-of-three is no doubt missing his family, but he certainly has a beautiful temporary home to go back to after work each day.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor shared a glimpse inside the luxury property, featuring stylish furniture and wooden floorboards, as well as a breathtaking view of the city.

At the beginning of the week, Mark shared several photos of himself and Kelly in a touching Instagram tribute to his wife.

In the caption, he wrote: "1 month down...3 to go....missing my home team."

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos shared a glimpse inside his apartment in Vancouver

The couple's daughter Lola Consuelos was one of the first to respond to her dad's post, writing: "So cute, the best," alongside a love heart emoji.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, Mark will be unable to be with his wife on her 50th birthday on 2 October.

Mark has been away from Kelly and their children for a month

The Hope and Faith actress will no doubt mark her milestone occasion with her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, who have remained with her in New York, and celebrate again with Mark when they are reunited.

The mother-of-three recently opened up about missing Mark during a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that the lockdown had been the longest period of time that they had spent together in a while as a result of their work schedules.

Kelly and Mark with their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say.

"We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly and Mark will reunite in December

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

The All My Children actress previously opened up about her family's set-up, revealing that the lockdown had been a great time for the family to bond while Mark was at home for a long period of time.

