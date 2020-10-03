Kelly Ripa reveals guilt over children's heartfelt 50th birthday message - 'I was so mean' The star has three children

Kelly Ripa turned 50 on Friday and received an amazing video message from her three children, but was wracked with guilt after watching it.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host viewed the heartfelt tribute from Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, during the show, and then revealed she'd yelled at them for coming home to film it.

The siblings almost brought Kelly to tears as they spoke about the things they love doing with her the most.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children record heartfelt - and hilarious - 50th birthday message for their mum

They also made her laugh out loud when their video turned into a mini family feud.

But after viewing it Kelly turned to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, and admitted: "It’s all coming into focus. I literally walked into the house the other day and I was like 'what are you all doing here?' I was so mean to them.

"I was like 'what are these kids doing back in this house bringing COVID into my house?' Now I feel bad and I’m sorry everybody."

Kelly's close-knit family sent her plenty of birthday love

Kelly was well and truly spoiled on her milestone birthday with a message from Oprah Winfrey and celebrations on set.

She also got to speak to her husband, Mark Consuelos, live on air as the couple had to spend her birthday apart.

In fact, they are spending the next few months in a long-distance relationship while Mark films his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver, and Kelly holds down the fort in New York.

Mark shared beautiful photos of Kelly on her birthday

He did send her a beautiful birthday message though and shared photos of his wife on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine," he wrote alongside the sunrise snapshots of Kelly. "I love you, sexy."

His followers were delighted when Kelly responded to Mark with a message: "Thank you baby, wish we were together," she wrote.

Their daughter Lola also commented on the series of photographs and complimented her mum by saying: "So beautiful and perfect."

