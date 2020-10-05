Kelly Ripa with dark hair has to be seen to be believed in incredible throwback photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star had the ultimate transformation!

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her blonde hair, but the Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been pictured with a very different hairstyle in an incredible throwback photo with her co-star Ryan Seacrest.

The Hope and Faith actress channeled Wednesday Addams in a fun picture posted on Ryan's Instagram account over the weekend, complete with a long black wig styled in pigtails, and a black-and-white dress.

Ryan also had black hair in the photo, as he took on the role of Pugsley.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children surprise her with heartfelt message

The pair had dressed up as the iconic characters for a Halloween-special episode of the ABC daytime show in 2019.

With Halloween just a few weeks away, Kelly and Ryan will no doubt be planning their costumes for this year's show, which are sure to be just as good.

Kelly and Ryan have been working together on Live since 2017, and fans adore their on-screen chemistry.

Kelly Ripa with dark hair as Wednesday Addams

On Friday's show, Ryan and the rest of the crew made sure Kelly had a day to remember as she celebrated her 50th birthday.

The star was presented with a show-stopping cake, as well as several video messages from her family members and Oprah.

Kelly and Ryan Seacrest as Barbie and Ken for Halloween

The star's three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin filmed a sweet message for their mum from their home, and Kelly admitted that she felt bad after watching the footage, as she had told them off for coming home to film it.

The siblings almost brought Kelly to tears as they spoke about the things they love doing with her the most. They also made her laugh out loud when their video turned into a mini family feud.

Kelly and Ryan have been working together since 2017

But after viewing it Kelly turned to her co-host, and admitted: "It’s all coming into focus. I literally walked into the house the other day and I was like 'what are you all doing here?' I was so mean to them.

"I was like 'what are these kids doing back in this house bringing COVID into my house?' "Now I feel bad and I’m sorry everybody."

She also got to speak to Mark live on air as the couple had to spend her birthday apart, as the star is filming Riverdale in Vancouver for the next few months.

