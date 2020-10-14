Nadia Sawalha melts hearts with rare photo of her famous dad The star's dad has appeared in two James Bond film

Nadia Sawalha treated fans to a heartwarming photo of her famous dad. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Loose Women star uploaded a sweet snapshot of the 85-year-old actor reading some poetry at home.

"My dad… reading the words of @rumi_poetry, love him so much," declared Nadia. The former actress is one of three children born to Nadim and his wife Roberta; she has two sisters, Julia and Dina.

It seems two of Nadim's children have followed in his famous footsteps as Nadia previously starred in EastEnders as Annie Palmer, while her sister Julia is best known for playing Saffie Monsoon in Absolutely Fabulous.

Nadim, meanwhile, starred in James Bond films such as The Spy Who Loved Me and The Living Daylights. He's also had roles in Young Sherlock Holmes, The Awakening and The Bill.

Back in February, Nadia expressed her gratitude as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her parents. "Feeling blessed today... so lucky to live right next door to my parents," she said. "Both in their eighties, both so funny, smart and tenacious!! And damn fine looking!! Love you Betty and Teddy. #bloomingblessed #parentslove."

In 2014, Nadia opened up about her dad and how "influential" he was during her career. "My dad's acting career was hugely influential in making Julia and me follow in his footsteps," she told the Guardian. "We spent most of our school summer holidays on film sets.

The star has a close relationship with her parents

"For example, we spent several weeks in Malta when Dad was acting in Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger and some time in Spain when he was filming The Wind and the Lion. Everyone assumed I was going to be an actress, however, I really wanted to be a nurse. The acting eventually won and I'm really pleased it did."

