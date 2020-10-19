Adele announces exciting comeback - and fans cannot get enough! The Someone Like You singer is back!

Adele has delighted her fans by confirming she will be hosting Saturday Night Live next week. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 32-year-old singer shared a picture of colourful notes revealing H.E.R will be the musical guest.

This SNL appearance will be Adele's first major outing in four years following her 2016 tour. The British star is also yet to release any new music since the release of her 25 album in 2015.

Announcing the news, she wrote: "Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!" [sic]

"I've always wanted to do it as a standalone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"

"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election... which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no!"

The singer shared this snap to confirm the SNL news

Of the guest performance, Adele added: "I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my [explicit] off in between it all. See you next week."

After the exciting news was announced, fans were quick to speculate whether Adele will be releasing new music. "All I ask is for a single or a teaser," remarked one fan, while another said: "ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SINGLE [eye emojis]" A third post read: "This is what we all needed!!!!!!"

Adele first appeared on SNL back in 2008

Adele's first appearance on SNL was back in 2008 and she performed her hit songs Chasing Pavements and Cold Shoulder. She then hit the same stage in 2015 when she was promoting 25, and dazzled viewers with renditions of Hello and When We Were Young.

