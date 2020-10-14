We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Collagen is one of the key ingredients in many skincare products, but have you ever thought about drinking it? Nadia Sawalha revealed a daily drink containing the miracle protein is responsible for her flawless complexion – as well as her nails, hair and overall health!

"I am on a mission to get more of it into my body so for the past year or so I’ve been drinking homemade bone broth at least three times a week.

"And for the last few months I’ve been adding a daily dose of @absolutecollagen to my regime. It’s the highest dose of top quality hydrolysed marine collagen on the market and I’m hooked girls and boys!" the 55-year-old explained in a makeup-free video on Instagram.

Speaking of the health benefits she has already seen, Nadia continued: "My knee pain is not as chronic, the skin on my legs is not as dry, my complexion is much more hydrated and glowy and my nails are stronger too?! Crazy!"

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star shared a look at her morning routine as she took a sachet from her makeup bag and poured the liquid into a glass of water.

The Loose Women star shared a peek inside her daily drink

"I don't want to say any words that aren't true but there's just something about my skin that looks so much better," she concluded.

Fans were quick to agree with Nadia's review and compliment her fresh-faced look. One wrote: "Love this. Also your skin and hair do look great," while another added: "I take this daily too. It's a game-changer."

Liquid collagen for 14 days, £33.99, Absolute Collagen @ Amazon

A third cheeky fan joked: "I have noticed your skin looks plumper lately, I just thought you had some work done."

Weeks ago, Nadia also delighted fans by sharing her curly hair secrets. Instead of spending hours with a curling iron or relying on expensive hair products, Nadia uses Bouclème Curl Conditioner which she leaves in, drying her hair by simply squeezing the water out using a T-shirt.

