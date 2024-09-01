Fern Britton reveals where she stands with ex Phil Vickery after admitting she's ready to date again

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery confirmed their decision to divorce in 2020, and now maintain a "basic" level of communication. In a new interview with Woman & Home magazine, Fern, 67, explained that she and her ex-husband have maintained contact for the sake of their 23-year-old daughter, Winnie.

"On those basic levels [we connect], but I don't need to know what he's doing in his personal life. That's not my business anymore," she told the publication.

Fern and Phil, who met on the set of BBC Two's Ready Steady Cook, each announced their divorce on social media. "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways," Fern penned on Twitter.

"We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

Following their split, Fern has since confirmed that she's open to love. Speaking with The Mail on Sunday in March 2024, the TV presenter was quizzed about her stance on relationships. "I don't want to live with anyone – and I don't want to get married again," she noted. "I'm a very independent person and the older I get the more I realise I like freedom."

"If someone incredible came along who could put up with me, I'd say yes," she added. "It would be the icing on the cake really. But I don't want to have to be cooking and cleaning and taking care of anybody. Separate houses would do me nicely."

A proud mum of four, Fern shares her twin sons, Jack and Harry, and daughter Grace with her first husband, TV executive Clive Jones. Following her second marriage to Phil, the pair welcomed a daughter, Winnie, whom they have continued to co-parent.

"Phil and I had the greatest fun together and we have the most beautiful daughter together, Winnie... so we will always be connected," Fern remarked to Woman & Home in 2022.

"Life has changed for me in the last 10 years, especially with my career. So it's lovely to think I can just concentrate on writing, the kids and getting on with life. This feels quite comfortable, and Phil and I knew it was the right thing to do."

Fern currently resides in Padstow, Cornwall where she continues to write books. The property was previously used as a holiday home by Phil and Fern, but now serves as her main base.

Fern has since made some updates to her beachside pad and has added a conservatory, an extension and a converted barn, which is used as an accommodation for guests.