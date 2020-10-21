Lisa Armstrong has given fans a glimpse into her childhood after she shared a picture of a thoughtful gift she received.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist was given a memorial candle, which had a throwback photo from Lisa's childhood plastered across it.

The image showed a young Lisa posing with her late father Derek. "Thank you @designitdave that was so sweet of you to think of me and send me this wonderful gift... I love it!!! #mydadda #daddiesgirl #misshimsomuch," she wrote in the caption.

The message on the candle, from Design It Dave, read: "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed, still very dear."

In May 2019, Lisa's dad Derek passed away after losing his battle with cancer. He was believed to have been diagnosed in 2018, but the celebrity MUA has never publicly spoken about her father's illness.

Lisa was gifted this special memorial candle

Fans were quick to comment underneath the post, with one writing: "Lovely I'm same as you a daddy's girl. So hard trying to live without them." Another remarked: "Aww that's lovely… sending my love."

Earlier this year, to mark her father's first death anniversary, Lisa paid a heartfelt tribute. "I can't believe one year has passed, it still seems so unreal," she said. "Not a day goes by that I don't miss you, your smile, your laugh, encouragement and most of all your love. Will always be daddy's girl... My heart broke this day last year... RIP... MY DAD MY HERO."

