Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux sweetly shows support for her at Emmy Awards The Friends actress was married to the actor from 2015 to 2018

Jennifer Aniston delighted fans on Sunday night with a behind-the-scenes photo of herself getting ready ahead of the Emmy Awards.

The Friends star - who was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show – shared a picture of herself in her dressing gown while drinking champagne with a face mask on.

The picture went down a treat with Jennifer's followers, including her ex-husband Justin Theroux, who was one of the first to like the image.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston reunited with her Friends co-stars at the Emmys

Jennifer and Justin have remained on good terms since their divorce in 2018, and often interact with each other on social media.

In August, when the Emmy shortlist was announced, Justin again showed his support for his ex-wife, liking the news that she was up for an award, and commenting: "Woot woot!" in encouragement.

On Sunday, Jennifer was one of the few stars who attended the Emmy Awards in person, joining host Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples Center in LA.

The Morning Show actress shared several backstage photos of herself getting ready with her glam squad while wearing a protective face mask.

Later in the evening, Jennifer rushed back home so that she could be there when her category announced its winner.

While Jennifer lost out on the award to Zendaya, who at 24 made history as the youngest ever winner, the Along Came Polly actress still had a wonderful time, which was made better by the presence of her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, who came to her house for an after-party.

Fans went wild for the Friends reunion

The trio appeared on camera along with Jason Bateman, from what looked to be Jennifer's study.

Fans adored seeing Jennifer reunited with Lisa and Courteney, who made plenty of Friends references while talking to Jimmy via video link.

"Of course I'm here! We live together!" Courteney told Jimmy.

"Um yea, we've been roommates since 1994 Jimmy," Jennifer joked.

"Is this live TV?" Lisa added.

