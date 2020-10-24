Claudia Winkleman makes rare mention of daughter for this heartfelt reason The star is a mum-of-three

Claudia Winkleman is a proud mum-of-three but likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

So when she opened about her daughter, Matilda, 14, in her new book, Quite, her fans were understandably intrigued.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 48, suffered immense heartache in 2014 when her little girl was badly burned during trick or treating on Halloween, and she dedicated an entire chapter in her book to thanking the medical professionals who came to her rescue.

Claudia - who also had to seek professional help to combat the horrifying image of Matilda's costume going up in flames - gushed about the NHS workers who were so incredible when Matilda was hurt.

She wrote: "There have been moments in my life, the most terrifying, the most confusing, the most discombobulating – that have led me to believe that the greatest people who walk the earth are nurses.

"They are kind, they are clever, they work incredibly hard, they are there to save us, or to help us through it when saving is simply not possible.

Claudia and her husband Kris Thykier have three children

"They hold your hand when your child is going in for an operation, they hold your hand when the surgeon says there's bad news, they hold your hand when the doctor says the medication isn't working."

Matilda had to undergo a series of operations on her leg after her supermarket witch costume caught fire from a candle.

Claudia's book was released on 1 October and is filled with insight into her life.

Claudia's book came out on 1 October

However, when she revealed her plans to become an author to her children their response wasn’t quite so supportive.

Claudia wrote their comments in the praise section of the book. Matilda said: "A book? Hahahahaha," Jake asked: "Seriously Mum, who's going to read this?" and her youngest suggested: "Can I highly recommend a David Walliams instead?"

