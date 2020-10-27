Phillip Schofield has not 'discussed' divorce with wife Stephanie The This Morning star came out in February

Phillip Schofield bravely came out as gay in February after letting his sexuality "consume" him for the last few years.

And despite his sexuality, the This Morning host has insisted that he has no plans to divorce his wife of 27 years, Stephanie Lowe.

READ: Who is Phillip Schofield's wife? Everything you need to know about Stephanie Lowe

Speaking on the Chris Evans podcast, How To Wow, Phillip admitted that their marriage is a "work in progress". He said: "I'm still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals he is gay

The Cube presenter added: "With divorce... that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress. I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress."

When asked by Chris how long he will continue to wear his wedding ring, Phillip continued: "That is a very good question, Chris. I don't know. Because I am still married to Steph.

Phillip and Stephanie have been married for 27 years

READ: Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

"It is not in my nature to hurt people and so I have to reconcile myself with the fact that I have done that. Indeed I have done that and I tried very hard not to.

"I also say, is it possible to come out and not hurt your wife? No of course it isn't. My greatest concern is that she is okay."

Phil and Stephanie share two daughters

The presenter married Stephanie in March 1993, and they are proud parents to daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. Speaking to co-star Holly Willoughby earlier this year about his wife, Phillip said: "Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much. She is the kindest soul I have ever met.

"My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort. Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.