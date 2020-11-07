Matt Baker makes heartfelt plea as he films The One Show return The TV star is taking part in his 10th rickshaw challenge

Matt Baker is asking fans to find a unique way to show their support for him and six young people as they take on the mammoth task of cycling 332 miles as part of his return to The One Show.

Despite leaving the BBC show in March, the 42-year-old is making his big comeback to take part in the 10th Rickshaw Challenge, to help raise money for BBC's Children in Need.

This year's Rickshaw Challenge will take on a different format due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The team plan to ride the equivalent of Matt's first solo Rickshaw ride in 2011, from Edinburgh to London – 332 miles in a straight line - but from within the iconic grounds of Goodwood Estate.

Matt, who has been cycling the challenge for the last ten years, said: "We’ve got all the same feelings that we normally do before the Rickshaw Challenge starts but we’re in a very different setting this time.

"We have got a fantastic location here at Goodwood – that encompasses the best of Britain. We’ve got hill climbs, historic corners, we’ve got beautiful landscape and a weather forecast that’s true to previous years!

Matt Baker and six young people kicked off the Rickshaw Challenge on Saturday

"Ahead of each challenge, there’s usually a lot of anticipation amongst us because we don’t know what is going to happen on the road ahead whereas this year that’s different."

He added: "I know what a huge difference the support from the thousands of people who come out on the road to support us makes to our riders, and this year that will be truly missed.

"We still absolutely need that support to keep our riders pedalling the rickshaw so I’m hoping our supporters continue that but in a different way this year."

The team will cycle 332 miles in a straight line

The fundraisers kicked off their mammoth challenge on Saturday and will have to cover a variety of terrains to reach their target each day, in time for a live broadcast into The One Show each evening at 7pm.

Matt made the decision to leave The One Show in March after nine years of fronting the programme, in order to spend more time with his family. The TV star shares Luke and 10-year-old Molly with his wife, Nicola Mooney.

