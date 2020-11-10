Robin Roberts shares stunning beach photo with partner Amber Laign The Good Morning America star has been going out with her partner for 15 years

Robin Roberts shares a daily video from inside her dressing room at Good Morning America, which is incredibly popular with her fans.

Inside her spacious backstage area, Robin has a number of photos on display, including a beautiful picture of herself and partner Amber Laign posing in front of the ocean.

In Monday's footage, the journalist stood in front of her desk, where the holiday snap could be seen behind a sign spelling out the word 'Hope'.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts declares love for Amber Laign in sweet footage

Robin and Amber have been going out for 15 years, and celebrated their milestone anniversary in July.

Other pictures on Robin's desk include a sweet image of Amber and their beloved dog, Lukas, while the walls are decorated with scenic images, including a sunset beach, which no doubt calm the star before she goes live on air each morning.

Robin Roberts has a lovely photo of herself and Amber Laign on the beach in her dressing room

As with every other workspace right now, Robin's dressing room is also stocked up with hand sanitiser bottles, which could be seen by the sink.

The TV star has also given the space some quirky touches, including a blue neon 'RR' initial sign, and some cushions.

Robin also has hand sanitiser and cushions in her cosy dressing room

Robin returned to GMA in September after presenting the ABC news show from her home in Connecticut during the lockdown.

The TV star had admitted that she was feeling apprehensive about returning to the Manhattan studio after isolating at home.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: "Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two [Amber and Lukas] by my side!

Robin and Amber at home during the pandemic

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

Luckily, Robin had nothing to worry about and is doing a wonderful job back in the studio.

The star received a warm welcome from her co-hosts and the rest of the cast and crew on GMA when she returned, which was captured in a sweet video posted on social media.

